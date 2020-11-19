John Lloyd Cruz to guest on Boy Abunda's 'The Best Talk'

MANILA -- Actor John Lloyd Cruz is set to appear on Boy Abunda's online show "The Best Talk" this Saturday, November 21, on Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu at 9 p.m.

"The Best Talk" is one of the shows on FYE Channel, which streams various entertainment and lifestyle programs featuring Kapamilya streamers on Kumu daily.

Abunda's live chat with Cruz will also be simulcast on Cinema One’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In the special episode, Cruz will be the one to asking questions to Abunda. It was only last month when Abunda launched his online show.

"Abunda will be donating all the virtual gifts that he will get from the said episode to charity," Cinema One announced on its social media post on Wednesday.

"Make sure to drop your gifts dahil all diamonds from the stream ay mapupunta sa mga biktima ng typhoon Ulysses," it added.

Cruz took an indefinite leave from showbiz in October 2017. Yet despite his hiatus, he has been a constant figure in headlines because of a low-key lifestyle distinct from his past leading-man image.



Cruz has a son Elias Modesto with actress Ellen Adarna.

