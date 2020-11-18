Iza Calzado, Ian Veneracion to star in WeTV romcom ‘Battle of Brody & Brandy’

Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado, who co-starred in three major projects in 2017 alone, are reuniting for an upcoming limited series on WeTV Philippines. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Here’s a team-up that’s familiar but also promises to be fresh.

Iza Calzado and Ian Veneracion are teaming up anew on screen, but this time in a genre they haven’t done together.

The two will star in the romantic comedy “B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody & Brandy,” an upcoming WeTV Philippines offering.

The limited series, which will premiere in early 2021, is one of WeTV’s 12 local original titles in production, according to country manager Georgette Tengco.

The Philippine lineup, which also includes 20 exclusive films, was announced Wednesday during the virtual launch of WeTV Philippines.

“Brody & Brandy” is produced by Sanggre Productions, a production company co-founded by Iza Calzado along with fellow actresses Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, and Diana Zubiri.

Dizon is attached as associate director, with Mark Reyes taking the helm. Noreen Capili is on board as writer.

LOVERS-TURNED-COMPETITORS

“Brody & Brandy” follows the title characters portrayed by Veneracion and Calzado, who meet at the latter’s bed and breakfast and become romantically involved. Complications arise, however, when Brody puts his up his own bed and breakfast, just across Brandy’s.

“She’s dedicated her life to running this bed and breakfast,” Calzado said of her character. “Mahal niya pati ‘yung mga guest niya. And then suddenly this man comes into her life, si Brody. He sweeps her off her feet, pero marami pang mangyayari.”

Noting the age of the characters as being in their 40s, director Mark Reyes added, “Either by choice or by circumstance they’re still single.”

“And they find themselves in this situation, na they’re warring business people, but at the same time there’s something going on between them. That’s the fun journey this limited series is going to take.”

FRESH CHEMISTRY

Given its romantic-comedy treatment, “Brody & Brandy” is a departure from Calzado and Veneracion’s past collaborations.

They most recently co-starred in the ABS-CBN primetime drama “A Love to Last,” the psychological thriller “Bliss,” and the horror film “Ilawod,” all released in 2017.

“We’ve never worked on a material like this. It’s always been heavy,” Calzado said, admitting she was initially apprehensive about this latest team-up.

Despite having acted together previously, Calzado said she sought a workshop session with Veneracion, which will be done closer to the start of production.

“I told Ian, ‘Let’s do one!’ Kasi we’ve never done that, ‘yung ganitong dynamics. Atsaka para fresh! Kasi nga we’ve worked together na rin several times,” she said.

“It will create that extra good energy and chemistry on screen, I believe. Excited ako dito sa project na ito!”