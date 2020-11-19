Ian Veneracion set to drop new single 'Umuwi Ka Na'

MANILA – Actor Ian Veneracion is set to release his new single "Umuwi Ka Na" composed by Kiko "KIKX" Salazar.

Veneracion, who joined showbiz as an actor, has said that he hopes to retire as a singer. He is known for his love for music, and he also plays the guitar as well as the drums.

Aside from music, he is also into skateboarding, sports, cooking, and painting. On top of these, Veneracion is also a licensed private pilot.

Veneracion was set to stage concerts here and abroad in March but decided to postpone it due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

Veneracion is also set to star in the romantic comedy “B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody & Brandy,” an upcoming WeTV Philippines offering with actress Iza Calzado.

They most recently co-starred in the ABS-CBN primetime drama “A Love to Last,” the psychological thriller “Bliss,” and the horror film “Ilawod,” all released in 2017.

