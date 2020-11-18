How Kim Chiu plans to celebrate Christmas

MANILA — From surviving a terrifying ambush, to making a viral hit song, to having been blessed with plenty of projects like dramas and movies, even with the pandemic —Kim Chiu has tons to be thankful for as she enters the final month of this year.

What she doesn’t have is plenty of ways to celebrate Christmas, though that’s just fine with her, as the actress explained to Push.

“Magtayo lang ng Christmas tree, ‘yun na ‘yun,” she said, after being asked during an event launch last week about how she plans to welcome the yuletide season.

She noted the dangers still of COVID-19, which is why she’s refraining this year from throwing parties and and going out.

“Most important talaga is really family with you, sa kainan. And lagay ka lang ng Christmas tree, maliit o malaki, as long as may Christmas tree diyan sa side alam mo Pasko na,” she said.

Chiu also shared that thanks to being stuck at home for the most part of this quarantine period, she was able to learn more recipes, which included for pizzas, salads, and kimchi pancakes. She plans to use them to spice up their Christmas and New Year meals.

Chiu has had an eventful year, which is highlighted by her star turn on the hit drama, “Love Thy Woman.” She also released a viral hit song, “Bawal Lumabas,” a digital horror film, “U-Turn,” and is planning a fundraising concert for the victims of typhoon Ulysses.