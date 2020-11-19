‘Feel bad today, it’s okay’: Tawag judges, hosts comfort tearful contestant after ‘gong’ elimination

Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Fatima Claire Espiritu gets encouraging words from judges Randy Santiago and Jaya after she was eliminated by ‘gong’ on Thursday. Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Hosts and judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan on Thursday shared encouraging words for a contestant who was in tears after her performance was prematurely stopped upon the striking of the gong.

In the singing competition, the sounding of the iconic gong means instant elimination. That’s upon the order of a head judge who visibly counts mistakes, like going off-tune, or forgetting lyrics, among others.

In the case of Bulacan’s Fatima Claire Espiritu, she missed numerous high notes in her rendition of the Regine Velasquez hit “Shine,” forcing “Punong Hurado” Randy Santiago to count thrice before closing his fist — the go-signal to bang the gong.

Co-host Vice Ganda, who is also a singer, surmised that Espiritu hadn’t properly warmed up her vocal cords, an observation shared by Santiago and co-judge Jaya.

The two judges, both music veterans, shared the importance of loosening the vocal muscles by warming up before performing, especially when the song is vocally demanding like “Shine.”

Espiritu initially managed to contain her emotions, but when Jaya noticed she was on the verge of tears, the judge told the contestant, “Ilabas mo lang ‘yan.”

Jaya went on to give her detailed assessment of what went wrong, while first reassuring Espiritu that she has a “great vocal capacity to sing.”

“Hindi ‘yan question,” Jaya said. “Pero may times talaga na hindi tayo complete sa mekanismo ng boses natin. Don’t feel bad, kasi napakita mo sa madlang people ‘yung galing mo. Magaling ka, huwag mo aalisin sa isip ‘yan.”

“Feel bad today, it’s okay,” she told a tearful Espiritu. “Pero feel good that you’ll make it through today, and make this your lesson na next time, warm up, at ipapanalo mo rin ‘yan.”

Vice Ganda and co-host Vhong Navarro noted that the day’s winner, Isaac Zamudio, had previously joined the same competition twice. Espiritu, they said, can similarly return, triumphantly.

“It’s okay, we understand, your emotion is valid,” Vice Ganda said. “Talagang nakakalungkot, nakakaiyak. Pero mamaya, ihinga mo ‘yan. ‘Bad trip, it’s not my day!’ It’s not always our day.”

“Mamaya may bawi ‘yan, bukas, makalawa. At mahaba pa naman ang araw. Twenty-four hours meron tayo. May mangyayari pa ring maganda sa ‘yo na ikangingiti mo.”

