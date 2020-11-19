'Back to work': Charo Santos announces return of 'MMK'

MANILA -- Charo Santos-Concio is finally back at work for ABS-CBN's long-running drama series "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK).



The former ABS-CBN president took to Instagram on Wednesday to share behind-the-scene photos as she resumes her work for the iconic program.

"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga nagpapadala ng messages sa akin na sinasabing they miss 'MMK,'" Santos-Concio wrote.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong suporta. Dahil po sa inyo magbabalik na po ang #MMK2020."

On Wednesday via its official Instagram account, "MMK" announced that the airing of its new episodes will begin next week.

“MMK” returns with the life story of Dr. Israel Bactol, a young cardiologist who died of COVID-19 while fulfilling his duties as a doctor.

Arjo Atayde will play Bactol in the special episode, which will air on November 28.

Joining Atayde in the episode is his mother actress Sylvia Sanchez, who tested positive and recovered from the deadly virus in real life.

Also part of the special episode are Jane deLeon, Hero Angeles and Aldrin Angeles. It is directed by Dado C. Lumibao and written by Arah Jell Badayos and Mary Rose Colindres.

This will be the first new "MMK" episode since it started airing replays due to the pandemic.

It will be aired on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z Channel 11.



Related video: