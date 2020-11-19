Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo gamely ride on romance rumors

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo seem to be unbothered by rumors romantically linking the two of them.

In a recent post on her Instagram Story, Panganiban shared a photo of Marudo with the following caption written across it: “Sinalubong ako ng rumored boyfriend ko.”

Marudo is quite game to ride on the speculation too.

In his latest Instagram update, Marudo posted a shot of himself and Panganiban while they are onboard their respective cars.

“Pa like naman, para may heart sa gitna,” he said in the caption, before using the hashtag #rumoredboyfriend.

According to a PEP report, the romance rumor began after talent manager Lolit Solis said on her page that Panganiban and Marudo had developed feelings for each other since they have been spending a lot of time together during their locked-in taping.

Currently, Panganiban and Marudo play each other’s love interest in the ABS-CBN action-drama “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

Panganiban, whose showbiz career spans 28 years, has been open about her heartbreaks, with her relationships and breakups unfolding publicly. Her known boyfriends include Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

While Panganiban remains mum if she already has a relationship, her friends have hinted at her being romantically involved during her birthday episode on “Ask Angelica” early this month.

Meanwhile, Marudo was last linked to model Josie Prendergast.

