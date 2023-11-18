Maymay Entrata to drop new song, mini-series next year

Photo from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

2024 will be an exciting year for Maymay Entrata, who was introduced as the newest endorser of a feminine hygiene brand, as she is slated to drop a self-composed song as well as a mini-series.

“Excited ako next year kinompose ko. Idea ko, nasimulan ko pero dahil sa talented na tao nabuo siya. Excited ako to share it,” Entrata said in an interview with reporters after the launch of party.

“Yung nga day na may bakante ako nag shoshoot ako sa mini-series. Abangan,” she teased.

The “AMAKABOGERA” singer shared that every project she releases, such as the 2021 hit song, is driven by purpose and meaning.

“Sobrang important. Nagsimula pagpili ko ng proyekto na maging maganda impact sa kabataan at sa mga tao nag fofollow sa akin. Important kasi. Gusto ko ilaban platform ko to empower people, accept their flaws, their own beauty. Nagsimula sa AMAKABOGERA, I said sana set tayo meeting para alamin laman ng puso ko,” she explained.

“Nagawa message ng song, yan reason bakit ako andito. Yung Message ko lagi gusto ko, whether I produce or sing it, it's there,” she added.

Even her latest endorsement, Entrata said, she first made sure was aligned to the message of empowerment she seeks to convey.

“To be part of the family is a huge blessing. I feel welcomed in the family. Inspirational, hindi lang product, gusto nila i-spread talking about period,” she reasoned.

She continued: “Ang lagi sa puso at isip, isipin niyo normal iyan. Paea tuloy tuloy na hindi kayo mahihiya— for example may health problems hindi na kayo mahirapan mag reach out.”