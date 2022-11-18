WATCH: ABS-CBN's 2022 Christmas ID 'Tayo Ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa'

ABS-CBN’s 2022 Christmas ID highlights stories of gratitude and giving joy. ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN highlights stories of gratitude and finding joy in its 2022 Christmas ID, themed “Tayo Ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa,” released on Friday.

“Ngayong Kapaskuhan, hindi mauubos ang ating dahilan para magpasalamat sa Diyos at isa’t isa,” film icon and ABS-CBN pillar Charo Santos-Concio says in the opening seconds of the video.

Set to the song of the same title by Robert Labayen and Jonathan Manalo, the Christmas ID shows different stories of Kapamilya giving thanks, as well as receiving and sharing happiness.

Among the everyday Filipinos shown in “Tayo Ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa” are rescuers, street sweepers and garbage collectors, teachers, citizen journalists, medical professionals, and charity workers.

Stories of families are also given the spotlight, including a mother who surprised her husband and daughter after four years in Hong Kong; a young woman who helped her grandfather survive a stroke; and a daughter who dedicated her graduation to her construction worker-father, who also graduated late in adulthood.

Extending those stories and paying tribute to Kapamilyas from all walks of life are ABS-CBN personalities and stars, including showbiz icons, A-list actors, and rising artists.

Closing the music video are ABS-CBN Chairman Mark Lopez, President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, with a message about hope, helping each other, and overcoming challenges through love.

“Lagi tayong may pag-asa dahil sa ating pagtutulungan. May lakas tayong humarap sa mga pagsubok dahil sa pagmamahal ng ating pamilya. Biyaya ng Diyos ang inyong kabutihan at pagmamahal.

“Tayo ang ligaya ng isa’t isa.”

