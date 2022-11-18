It was a cultural experience to remember as PPOP sensation SB19 was welcomed at the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco with a unique baybayin calligraphy challenge.

Ken, Josh, Justin, Pablo, and Stell went head to head amongst each other in creating their own baybayin art pieces.

The boys learned from one of the best in the field, as baybayin expert Taipan Lucero shared his tips to the group who gamely took on each other in an art showdown of sorts together with their San Francisco Bay Area fans.

Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer opened up the festivities as he welcomed the youth ambassadors who are in the midst of their first world tour.

As the PPOP group was busy with their baybayin challenge, Lucero shared how their advocacy for Philippine arts and culture could be a big boost to the youth.

"It's an honor that I was selected to be part of this event. Hopefully the fans of SB19 themselves will be more inclined to learn more about baybayin and to celebrate it as an art form and calligraphy," Lucero said.

The boys were given just a few minutes to come up with their most creative designs to pair with their baybayin words. Some were intensely collaborating, and others adding more Filipino elements to their designs.

As time expired, each team lead had to present their works and explain the themes and concepts. In the end, the team of Stell won the challenge.

For SB19, this unique experience was a memorable one that they shared an intimate night with their Bay Area fans.

"I had so much fun working with my team, especially with the kids, with their little hands and tracing their hands. Sobrang cute nila (They are so cute)," Ken said.

As for Pablo, he said "my Filipino heart is filled with happiness and love. Parang kahit malayo kami sa Philippines (Even though we're far from the Philippines), this feels like home, I really enjoyed the activity."

The day was made more memorable as SB19's latest single WYAT charged up on the Billboard charts anew, hitting the #4 spot on the Hot Trending Songs list , even topping Justin Bieber and BTS.

On Friday night, SB19 will give their fans known as A'TIN another night to remember as they wrap up their WYAT US tour in Redwood City.