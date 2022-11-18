MANILA -- Zaijian Jaranilla and Mutya Orquia are the newest love team partners in ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" with Jane de Leon as the lead star.

Orquia was introduced as Tricia, one of the classmates of Darna's brother, Ding (Jaranilla). She's a blogger whose goal is to expose the truth about Nueva Esperanza's rehabilitation facility for the "Extras."



In Star Magic's Inside News, Orquia shared her thoughts about her comeback series.

"Na-excite po ako lalo na makaka-work ko ulit si Zaijian Jaranilla. Nagka-work na kasi kami before at saka masaya. Alam niyo po ba guys dahil sa kanya mas nagiging vocal ako sa mga naiisip ko. Kasi super talaga siya like magsasalita talaga siya; ako kasi takot ako like parang nahihiya ako,"

She also shared how it feels working with Jaranilla: "Since naninibago ako sa production, sa mga kasama, mas napadali. Kasi nakikipag-communicate siya. Kapag may iniisip siya 'try kaya natin 'to' kahit di pa niya sabihin kina direk, sasabihin niya 'uy try kaya natin ganito. ... Advice din nagbibigay siya."

"Mars Ravelo's Darna" also marks the reunion of Orquia and Janella Salvador, who plays Valentina, the mortal enemy of Darna.

Orquia and Salvador worked together in the 2014 daytime series "Be Careful with My Heart." Last year, the two were also part of iWantTFC's "Click, Like, Share."

Mutya was only 4 when she starred in 2011 series "Mutya." She then joined the cast of "My Binondo Girl." Like Jaranilla, Orquia was also a part of "Goin' Bulilit."

She is best known for her character in "Be Careful With My Heart" as Abby. She was also one of the stars in 2019 family drama "Pamilya Ko."

