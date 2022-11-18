A scene from "Encanto." Screengrab from Disney Music Asia VEVO's YouTube page



MANILA -- Fans of "Encanto" in the Philippines are in for a treat as Disney has released Tagalog versions of songs from the popular animated film.

Six Tagalog "Encanto" songs are now available on the YouTube page of Disney Music Asia VEVO.

One of these is "Wag Ikuwento Si Bruno" (We Don't Talk About Bruno), performed by Owen Caling, Cornelius Bascara, Kenz Ancero, Andrei Ayson, Leia, and Chi Datu Bocobo.

Other tracks include:

- "Pag Nagigipit" (Surface Pressure) by Cathy Go

- "Ang Pamilya Madrigal" (The Family Madrigal) by Leia and Rowena Raganit

- "Kayo" (All Of You) by Leia, Rowena Raganit, Fourth Brilliante Lee, Andrei Ayson, and Chi Datu Bocobo

- "Ano Pang Kaya Ko?" (What Else Can I Do) by Leia and Kenz Ancero

- "Nas'an Ang Milagro Ko" (Waiting On A Miracle) by Leia

The release of the Tagalog "Encanto" songs coincided with the launch of Disney's global streaming platform in the Philippines.

Disney+ boasts of over 1,800 films and 32,000 episodes that audiences can watch on their television, smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

