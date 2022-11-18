Actress Dimples Romana has a new social media milestone as she now has 4 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

"We are now 4 MILLION strong. Just turned 38, grateful for you, your love, support and inspiration. For the gift of life, family, friendship, infinite possibilities and global recognition," Romana wrote on her Instagram page.

According to Romana, she is now in New York City to represent the Philippines as a juror for this year's International Emmys.

This is not the first time Romana was invited to be a juror. In July 2020, she was also invited to be one of the jurors at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Romana, considered to be one of the best actresses of her generation, recently starred in the series "Viral Scandal," which ended just last May.

Related video: