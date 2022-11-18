Watch more News on iWantTFC

Although known more as dramatic actor thanks to his breakthrough role in “Wildflower,” RK Bagatsing is on track to completing a check list of genres, having juggled several including a musical, romance, comedy, and most recently, horror, in the past year alone.

Emerging from the “shadow” of the pandemic, Bagatsing bared to ABS-CBN News his newfound mindset of taking on challenges as an actor, and not allowing self-doubt to hold him back from opportunities. He recalled that in the past, he would decline roles, believing he is not capable enough to give them justice.

“Ang daming realizations. Ngayon, bakit nga naman hindi mo tanggapin? It doesn’t mean you have to be the best right away. It has to be a process. You have to start somewhere. For you to be an expert, you have to be a beginner also. And I don’t think there’s an expert; it’s always a process of learning and learning and learning,” he said.

That shift in perspective has so far resulted in Bagatsing marking several firsts as an actor, including starring in a horror project via the November 19 episode of “MMK,” where he portrays a man whose relationships are marred by his paranormal abilities.

Bagatsing also became a first-time comedy actor in the sitcom “Oh My Korona!”, and will later be seen in a musical about the life of OPM icon Rey Valera. Early next year, he will start filming the ABS-CBN prison drama “Sellblock” — another new genre for him.

While Bagatsing is expanding his horizons, his fans can still look forward to him returning to romance drama — a sexier one, he teased — via the upcoming film “Swing” with his real-life partner Jane Oineza. But even that will offer something “shocking” for “RKane” followers, Bagatsing revealed.

In his interview with ABS-CBN News, Bagatsing also spoke at length about his process as an actor (he’s come by a method that now allows him to “snap out” of his character), being both Kapamilya and Kapatid (with shows airing on ABS-CBN and TV5), and how his relationship with Oineza has allowed them to be more effective actors.