Star Creatives Television has dropped a teaser for the upcoming “Hello, Heart” series starring Gigi de Llana and Gerald Anderson.

In the 26-second clip, fans had a glimpse of De Llana’s acting as she portrays the lead role of Heart, the love interest of Anderson’s character.

“Hello, Heart” will feature the first onscreen tandem of Anderson and De Lana.

The series is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Heart, a beautiful, perky, hard-working but very unlucky woman, who meets her lucky charm, Saul. He hires Heart to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.

In a recent interview, both actors expressed their excitement over their romantic series.

"Napaka-exciting kasi first major show ni Gigi, hindi ba? So exciting para sa fans niya. It's something na unexpected, something new kaya marami ring nagulat nung in-announce," Anderson said.

"Personally, I am very excited kasi ang cute at light, pero maraming values na mapupulot sa kuwento namin. On a personal note, 'yung mga project ko lately medyo intense so it's a good breaker. And from YouTube and 'Showtime,' 'yung mga fans niya (Gigi) ay mapapanood na siya sa ganitong platform," he added.

De Lana admitted that she has mixed emotions about doing the series.

"Kinabahan ako pero at the same time I am so happy kasi nabigyan ako ng opportunity na ganito," she said.

The series will premiere exclusively on iQiyi International worldwide.