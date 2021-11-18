International pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned to social media on Thursday to announced that they have separated.

The two singers made the confirmation through a joint statement they released in their respective Instagram Stories.

Mendes and Cabello said that though they have decided to end their romance they will continue their relationship as best friends.

You can check out their statement below:

The two announced their split just months after they celebrated their second anniversary.

Mendes and Cabello confirmed their romantic relationship in September 2019.

Related video: