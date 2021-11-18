Rico Blanco, Maris Racal to star in new ABS-CBN project

MANILA -- From real to reel. Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco are set to star in a new ABS-CBN project.

The two are part of the upcoming series "The Goodbye Girl" with Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, JC De Vera, RK Bagatsing, Ronnie Alonte, Joshua Colet and Angelica Panganiban.

This was confirmed in a social media post on Wednesday by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

"The Goodbye Girl," which will be directed by Derick Cabrido in association with Cleverminds Inc., will be released on iWantTFC next year.



Blanco's last series with ABS-CBN was "May Isang Pangarap" in 2013. He was also part of the hit 2010 fantasy series "Imortal."

Racal, a former "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" housemate, last starred in the 2019 drama series "Pamilya Ko."

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC