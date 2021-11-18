MANILA -- OPM singer Rachel Alejandro hopes to do a music collaboration with singer-actor Inigo Pascual.

In a digital conference on Wednesday for her album “Rachel Alejandro: The Great OPM Songbook Vol. 1," which is her first under Star Music, Alejandro praised Inigo as a total performer, who can sing and dance, as well as act.

She also admitted that she is a big fan of Inigo's father, Piolo Pascual.

"Mayroon akong isang kanta ng papa niya na si Papa P (Piolo) in the album called 'Kung Ako Ba Siya.' And the reason kung bakit mayroong ganoong kanta diyan is because sabi ko kailangan mayroon akong Papa P na song dahil kailangan mayroon naman akong kilig na kanta dahil iniisip-isip ko si Papa P nung inaawit ko 'yon," Alejandro shared.

"He is such a good performer," she said of Inigo. "Aside from the fact na anak siya ni Papa P, I am so impressed with his development as an artist. Lalo na ngayon nagkaroon pa siya ng international song. Sobrang bongga, well deserved and I love the fact that he sings and dances. That's something na noong nag-uumpisa kasi ako as a singer at ganun din ang image ko nung kabataan ko noong 'Mr. Kupido' days, 'Kulang Sa Pansin' days, hindi ba?' So, parang I would love that," Alejandro said.

Aside from Inigo, Alejandro said she also wants to do collaboration with "ASAP Natin 'To" regular Morissette Amon and young singer Krystal Brimner.

In the conference, Alejandro said she is happy to breath new life to some of the best OPM hits in her her new album, which aims to reimagine the beloved Filipino hits for the younger listeners.

"It brings back memories of childhood of growing up," Alejandro said.

Included in Alejandro's album are “Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito,” “Catch Me, I’m Falling,” “Hanggang,” “Ikaw,” “Kahit Habang Buhay,” “Kung Ako Ba Siya,” “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana,” and “Sabi Na Nga Ba.”



Dubbed as “Queen of Heartbreak Songs,” Alejandro is known for her own hits such as “Paalam Na,” “Nakapagtataka,” “Kay Tagal,” and “Mr. Kupido.”



She is also known for starring in the critically acclaimed films “Ang Larawan” in 2017 and “Quezon’s Game” in 2019.



A new member of Star Magic, Alejandro is set to star as Nathalia Lucero in the highly anticipated ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow.”



