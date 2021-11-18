Photo from Elisse Joson's Instagram account

The star-studded welcome for Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon’s baby, Felize, continues with actresses Maymay Entrata and Sofia Andres visiting the couple’s adorable daughter.

On Instagram, Joson shared a snap of Felize’s visitors which also include Andres' child Zoe.

“Good morning to these beautiful people who took the time to visit Felize. I love seeing her curious little face whenever she meets familiar and new people,” Joson said in the caption.

In an Instagram story, Joson also called Entrata Felize’s godmother. The two became close to each other during their stints on “Pinoy Big Brother” which was won by Entrata.

Early this month, Joson and De Leon introduced their daughter to the public, a day after they revealed being first-time parents.

The couple also chronicled Joson's pregnancy in a short film, released through her YouTube channel.

The video showed Joson’s time abroad while on hiatus from showbiz, as well as her reaction to the earliest sonogram of her pregnancy.

The two first made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" where they asked "Kuya" to be the godfather of their daughter.

De Leon and Joson's love team "McLisse" was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC