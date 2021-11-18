Fil-American Alfa

When Filipino-American singer/songwriter Alfa first heard Fiona Apple, Jewel, and Tori Amos to name but a few, she exclaimed to herself, “Wow this is music that reaches out to me in a beautiful and poetic way.”

In a roundabout way, Alfa hopes that her new single under Alessandra de Rossi’s AWOOO label titled “Every Word You Say” also does the same for young girls everywhere.

“Every Word You Say” is an achingly painful but beautiful song about the pitfalls of being in a relationship.

“I think the music of Fiona Apple, Jewel, Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles, and others makes people like me listen to the voice as well as the lyrics and the music. I think that is how music should be,” explained Alfa.

You can actually throw in roots in there.

Alfa Garcia was born in Ozamiz but moved to Dipolog soon after. By age 6, the Garcias were on the move again, this time to Los Angeles, California.

Like her journey, Alfa’s round to being a performer took unexpected turns and twists.

A classically-trained pianist and violinist, Alfa joined an orchestra at an early age. Then she discovered rock and pop music and her world would never be the same again.

“(Australian band) Silverchair made me in touch with my emotions along with Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam,” related Alfa. “Then I discovered all these wonderful women making music.”

And the young lass has been making music as far back as 2008. She first did covers before writing her own music. And it is her original compositions that have found not only an audience stateside but also back home.

Alfa’s first non-English single “Alindahaw,” which she sang in Visayan, bagged top honors in the world category of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and is also now vying for an Awit Awards citation for Best Global Recording.

“Her musicality is poetic and cinematic, and you sense it in her breath, in the instrumentation, in everything,” gushed de Rossi, who previously heaped praise on Alfa’s vigorous knack for “singing like no one’s listening.”

“Maybe she’s thought about it a great deal, or maybe it’s magic. Whatever it is, I think it’s gold.”

And de Rossi expects “Every Word You Say” to have the same feels if not impact.

“I wrote it after binge-watching this British drama comedy, 'Fleabag,' which is an unusual series where the character of fleabag sometimes talks to the audience (breaking the fourth wall). I was taken in by the story and the idea that you could be massively in love with [a person] but still make a choice not to continue that love because of stronger forces,” Alfa said.

“This is what I want to do," she summed up. “I want to express my ideas, thoughts, and feelings about the world around me, what I experience and think and feel and I get so much joy out of performing. It makes me feel happy performing but not as the center of attention. It’s more for the songs.”

“Who knows, maybe some girl out there is listening to the music and she think that it speaks to her as well. She then begins making music. And that is such a wonderful way to communicate.”