Actor Albie Casiño admitted he was happy he got evicted from “Pinoy Big Brother” and see the outside world anew but also revealed missing his fellow celebrity housemates.

In an interview after his eviction on Saturday, Casiño said he had mixed emotions about leaving the famous reality series.

“I said sobrang saya ko nung lumabas but it saddens me that I won’t see them everyday anymore, you know what I mean? I love making them laugh when I was inside the house. Favorite ko 'yung papatawanin sila lahat,” the actor said.

Casiño, who has been described by many as “no filter,” also said he hated to be inside the PBB house when he first arrived.

The actor entered the competition a little later than most of the contestants, making it a challenge for him to fit into the group.

“Kasi medyo late ako pumasok. When I got there to be honest I really hated it there, man. Parang pamilya na talaga sila tapos ako 'yung pumasok na sinusubukan ko maki-fit in pero hindi ako naka-fit in,” Casiño admitted.

However, things changed eventually as the housemates appeared to have built a good connection with Casiño such as Anji Salvacion, Samantha Bernardo, and Madam Inutz.

“Tapos' yung talagang hindi ko makakalimutan 'yung before leading up to today, lahat sila, lahat ng mga housemates, sila Madam Inutz at saka si Sam parang sinasabi nila, ‘Alam mo hindi talaga kami natutuwa sa ‘yo nung una pero ngayon…’ Nung lumabas ako silang dalawa 'yung pinakamalakas umiyak, and of course si Anji,” he added.

He particularly mentioned his closeness about Salvacion, who he treated as his younger sister during his brief stint inside the house.

The newcomer was sobbing when Casiño got booted out of the competition which also affected the actor when he watched the clips after the eviction night.

“Hindi ko talaga na-expect and hindi ko talaga alam kung bakit nag-gravitate si Anji towards sa akin na ganun na parang ako 'yung naging kuya niya sa loob ng bahay,” Casiño said.

He also promised Salvacion he would take care of her once she gets out of the "PBB" house.

“I told her, ‘Kahit na anong kailangan mo paglabas ng bahay Anji akong bahala sa ‘yo. Huwag kang mahiya tumawag. Huwag kang mahiya mag-text. Huwag lang pera talaga pero kahit anong bagay 'yan, kahit anong kailangan mo, gusto mo ng kausap, gusto mo ng kasama, kahit anong kailangan mo Anji, anything you need I’m here for you,” the actor quipped.

Meanwhile, Casiño expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the 10th season of the reality show, taking with him several lessons he learned in his short stay.

“Just because na hindi mo nakasundo 'yung tao nung una, hindi ibig sabihin nun na hindi mo na siya makakasundo. Nung pumasok ako, medyo hindi ko nakasundo 'yung karamihan nung housemates,” he said.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.