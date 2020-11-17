Vice Ganda’s donation drive for typhoon victims raises nearly P900,000

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda. Instagram: @teamviceph

MANILA — Vice Ganda on Tuesday announced that his personal donation drive for victims of Typhoon Ulysses has raised nearly P900,000.

On Twitter, the comedy superstar shared the latest update from his “Fundkabogable” project, which he set up over the weekend.

As of November 17, monetary donations made through Vice Ganda’s initiative have reached P875,000. Included in the “transparency report” was the breakdown of the amount per donation channel.

“Fundkabogable” remains open for further donations, Vice Ganda said.

TRANSPARENCY REPORT:



As of 8:02 PM, November 17, 2020, nakalikom na ng PHP 875,775.59 ang FUNDkabogable Donation Drive.



Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga nag-donate! Malaking tulong po ito para sa ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyong Ulysses. pic.twitter.com/sXtwyw9WSM — Team Vice (@teamvicePH) November 17, 2020

Vice Ganda launched the donation drive last Sunday, after he shared in detail his own experience of the devastation of Ulysses.

Vice Ganda was on vacation in Polillio, Quezon when the typhoon first made landfall in that vicinity.

“Sadyang nakakatakot ang karanasan naming ito noong mga oras na ‘yung dahil ang mata ng bagyo ay nasa lugar na kinaroroonan namin,” he said in his vlog chronicling the experience.

“Ngunit nagpapasalamat kami sa Panginoon dahil lumipas ang ulan at nanatili kaming ligtas hanggang makabalik sa Maynila. Nakikiramay kami sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin na lubhang naapektuhan ng bagyong ito.”