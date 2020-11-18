Sarah Geronimo to headline 'Saya Fest' online concert

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo is set to headline a virtual event this weekend where she will be joined by other local artists.

Dubbed Saya Fest, the online event made possible by TNT will feature performances from Geronimo, Gloc 9, Julie Ann San Jose, This Band, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio.

Some of the country’s biggest content creators including Mimiyuuuh, TikTok influencer Marvin Fojas, and rapper Aikee are also set to perform.

“The TNT Saya Fest Concert is our way of thanking our loyal subscribers who continue to find their 'saya' in life through our data offers,” aid Jane J. Basas, SVP and Consumer Wireless Business Head at Smart Communications.

“This is just the start of bigger and more exciting things for TNT subscribers as we strive hard to give them 'saya' especially during these challenging times," she added.

Saya Fest comes on the heels of the brand’s “Nasa Saya Yan” campaign, which aims to inspire the Filipino youth to stay optimistic amid uncertain times.

The virtual concert will will be streamed on TNT’s Facebook Page on November 21 starting at 7 p.m.

