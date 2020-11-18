Nadine Lustre, James Reid remain Kapamilya

MANILA — Nadine Lustre and James Reid remain Kapamilya stars, as they took part Wednesday in the filming of ABS-CBN’s Christmas station ID.

Photos of the onscreen couple wearing the official “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” shirt quickly circulated on social media, drawing excitement from their fans.

The photos were taken on set, and were posted on Twitter by ABS-CBN creative manager Kathrina Sanchez.

Popularly known as “JaDine,” the tandem of Lustre and Reid starred in the hit ABS-CBN dramas “On the Wings of Love” in 2015 and “Till I Met You” in 2016.

As a Kapamilya, Reid was most recently seen as a judge in “Search for the Idol Philippines” in 2019. Similarly, Lustre sat as judge in the ABS-CBN talent search “Your Moment,” which concluded in February 2020.

In 2015, Reid and Lustre led the ABS-CBN Christmas station ID, “Thank You for The Love,” alongside fellow top love teams KathNiel and LizQuen.

Their participation in “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” the previously unveiled theme title of ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas station ID, will mark their sixth with the network.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Dating back to 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing annual Christmas station IDs, producing memorable tunes that have become holiday staples, notably “Star ng Pasko” and “Just Love,” among others.

The 2018 version marked one of the biggest gatherings of celebrities in local showbiz, as some 400 ABS-CBN stars and personalities assembled for the “Family is Love” station ID.