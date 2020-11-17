Amid rumored breakup, Derek Ramsay answers ill comments about his dating history

Andrea Torres and Derek Ramsay. FILE/Nice Print Photography

MANILA — Actor Derek Ramsay didn’t back away from malicious comments Tuesday pertaining to his relationship with his co-star Andrea Torres, amid their rumored breakup.

Ramsay and Torres’ one-year romance became the subject of speculation a day prior, after the latter appeared to no longer follow the actor on social media, with their photos together no longer visible on her page.

In Ramsay’s latest Instagram update, which had no connection with Torres, some followers left ill comments about the supposed breakup — which he didn’t let simply pass.

“Tapos na po tikman,” said one user.

Ramsay replied, “Bastos.”

Another follower commented: “I think he’s not into marriage.”

“I think you are wrong,” Ramsay answered.

Ramsay and Torres, who co-starred in a primetime series, first confirmed their relationship in September 2019.

As recently as September 2020, the two appeared to be in good terms, and in fact agreed in an interview that they were “ready” to get married.

Ramsay on Tuesday also replied to a comment branding women romantically involved with him as “victims.”

“There is no truth to what you are saying,” Ramsay said, referring to an allegation that he tends to romantically pursue his onscreen partners. “Andrea is the only leading lady that became my GF.”

Even as he addressed comments, Ramsay didn’t confirm nor deny that he and Torres have parted ways.

Prior to Torres, Ramsay’s past relationships also had publicized breakups. He was formerly with actresses Angelica Panganiban, Solenn Heussaff, and Cristine Reyes, as well as model Joanne Villablanca.