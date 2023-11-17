'Riff Lord' Slash to rock Manila in March 2024

SE Asia! The River is Rising - Rest of The World Tour ‘24 is coming your way!

Early Bird Presale will be on November 10th and 11th at 10 am local times respectively. Click the link in bio and sign up on Laylo to get first access to tickets. #slashnews #slash #myleskennedy… pic.twitter.com/3hm3eMR4Ul — Slash (@Slash) November 3, 2023

British-American guitarist Saul Hudson, professionally known as Slash, will visit Manila next year to perform live at the "The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour."

Accompanying the "Riff Lord" are Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, who will rock the New Frontier Theater on March 24, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Fan pre-sale of tickets started on November 15 and will last until December 31.

Regular tickets will be available starting November 20 at Ticketnet Online or Ticketnet Outlets.

Fan pre-sale tickets range from P8,000 (super VIP) to P6,120 (floor standing), while regular tickets are priced at P8,800 (super VIP), P6,800 (floor standing), P6,500 (loge), and P3,500 (balcony).

Slash is the lead guitarist of the band Guns N' Roses, which was famous for its songs "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain," among others.

Check the seat plan here.