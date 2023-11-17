Matteo Guidicelli says 'Penduko' unlike previous films

LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli is the new Pedro Penduko! Guidicelli says he is excited for audiences to watch the Metro Manila Film Fest entry @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ySxKaxyXB7 — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) November 17, 2023

MANILA -- Actor Matteo Guidicelli hopes that "Penduko," his entry in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), will inspire Filipinos to become better individuals.

Guidicelli shared that he believes movies are an excellent platform to inspire character development as well as nation-building.

“I hope Pedro Penduko will truly touch a lot of hearts, a lot of minds, and will genuinely influence and motivate mga [kabataan]. We always talk about having a better country, [being] better people, a better EDSA, better this or that, so why don’t we start with it,” he said in an interview with members of the press.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“It is very important because a lot of kids will be watching, a lot of people are watching. Whatever we put out there, there will be one person who will copy something. I hope to continue working with talented people who believe in the betterment of our country, our people — who will put out things that will inspire and be a good example for the next generation... Let us do our part in releasing materials that will make someone smile and want to be a better person.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to Guidicelli, the Pedro Penduko created by director and writer Jason Paul Laxamana is unlike his predecessors. The superhero as well as the story, the actor said, will be current.

“Si Penduko, hindi siya taga-city. He tries to be successful, becomes successful, how does he use his power, his influence, it relates to us today. With social media, may power sa kamay natin. Kung ano post, kahit sikat ka o hindi, pwede maging viral 'yan. So paano natin gamitin ang power sa ating kamay,” he explained. “He created a universe of Penduko that is out of this world and relates to a lot of people today.”

He added that the new Pedro Penduko will be an embodiment of “the Filipino character.”

“You will see the Filipino human being, no matter the social class, a Pinoy has a distinct character in them. Dreamer, hardworking individual, passionate and driven to achieve excellence,” he reasoned.

The action epic will be shown in theaters beginning December 25.

“It is my first Metro Manila Film Festival, and I am confident in the film; it is beautiful. But I am excited for everyone to watch. I hope they enjoy the universe. I hope people will experience the thrill and intensity of the fight scenes,” he said.

The actor also teased that the film will be the first of many from the Penduko universe.