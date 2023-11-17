Baekhyun poses for photos with the Summoner's Cup during the League of Legends Worlds 2023 media day. Courtesy: LoL Esports

SEOUL, South Korea -- EXO member Baekhyun headlined League of Legends' newest boy group Heartsteel.

As the voice behind Heartsteel's Ezreal, Baekhyun along with Cal Scruby, OZI, and Tobi Lou are the voices behind LoL's newest musical group and first boy group.

"First of all, I've been playing this game as a hobby for a really long time [since I was part of EXO]. So I think it's really an honor [to be able to participate]. Above all, when this [opportunity] came, I think I said I would do it no matter what, without any consideration," the EXO vocalist said during the Worlds 2023 media day held here.

Esports is one of South Korea's most lucrative industries, with some gaming companies tapping idols to record songs or do collaborations to promote their brand.

Baekhyun's love for League of Legends is no secret to EXO-L's. In fact, he's joined the S.M.Super Celeb League participating in the games' League of Legends competition alongside Super Junior's HeeChul in 2017.

Heartsteel's song "Paranoia" was released last October 20 and now has over 24 million views.

Baekhyun also expressed his desire to collaborate with K/DA, which features K-pop group (G)IDLE, in the future, if given the chance.

Aside from Baekhyun, Riot Games also collaborated with K-Pop group NewJeans for the Worlds 2023 anthem "Gods."