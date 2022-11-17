WATCH: Bratz recreate viral ‘Euphoria’ season 2 scene

Screenshots from Bratz's TikTok account.

American doll company Bratz recreated the viral scene from the Emmy-award-winning TV series "Euphoria" on Wednesday.

"Already thinking about Euphoria season 3 and Halloween 2023, tbh!!" it said in the caption

In the TikTok video, Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) seemed confused with Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) look for a play.

Stressed with all the happenings in her life, Cassie confessed her romance with Nate (Jacob Elordi) in her mind.

As of writing, the video has more than 3.8 million likes, 11.8 million views, and 54,000 shares.

"Euphoria" revolves around high school students and their experiences and struggles with identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex.

American actress Zendaya leads the cast of the HBO series which concluded its second season this year.

