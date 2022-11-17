Smart is making sure to bring dynamic event experiences as it launches ‘Smart Live.' Handout

MANILA – As more and more live events are being held in the Philippines, a telco giant launched yet another platform to give subscribers perks for concerts and sporting events.

Smart has introduced Smart Live which gives subscribers privileges to level up their experiences, such as early ticket access, eligibility for discounts, raffle promos, express lanes, and exciting on-ground activities.

This platform is open to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Infinity, Smart Bro, and TNT subscribers.

"With ‘Smart Live,’ we’re delighted to bring all these under one program so our customers can make the most of today’s much-anticipated events and make them even more memorable,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group - Individual at Smart.

To kick off, Smart Live offers exclusive raffles, access lanes, and discounts to three of the biggest concerts in the country this December: The Seventeen World Tour “Be the Sun” at the Philippine Arena on Dec. 17; Ben&Ben Send-Off Concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on Dec. 18; and Eraserheads’ “Huling El Bimbo" concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on Dec. 22.

For the Seventeen show, Smart will offer raffles for sought-after tickets. On the other hand, for Ben&Ben’s Send-Off concert, subscribers can enjoy access to the “Smart Lane” to breeze past the usually long queues at the entrance.

For Eraserheads’ "Huling El Bimbo," Smart subscribers are entitled to a special 10% discount on concert tickets through a unique promo code.

Apart from these, Smart users can also look forward to watching the live on-court games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines in 2023.