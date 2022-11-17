MANILA -- Actress Ryza Cenon and her family will soon have their own dream house.

On Thursday, Cenon uploaded snaps from the groundbreaking ceremony of their future home on Instagram.

"This is it!!!" the actress simply captioned her post.

Last year, Cenon shared a photo of her with her family at an empty residential lot.

“We will build beautiful memories together,” she wrote in the caption, with house emojis.

Cenon and her partner, Miguel Cruz, welcomed their first child together in October 2020.



Cenon earlier said she and Cruz intend to devote their attention to their baby, Night, before entertaining plans of getting married.

“Matagal pa ‘yun . . . Focus muna sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna,” she said at the time.

Related video: