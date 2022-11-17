Maxene Magalona slowly getting back up again 'after another fall'

MANILA – Maxene Magalona is slowly getting back up anew “after another fall,” saying she’s learned not to get ahead of her healing journey.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Magalona said she had another embarrassing episode recently where she let herself overthink and overreact just when she thought she was getting healed.

“We should NEVER get ahead of ourselves in our healing journey. It is a slow and syrupy process that requires a lot of patience, self-awareness and self-compassion,” she said.

“This is also why we really need to be consistent with our routines and rituals because having a daily spiritual practice can really help us keep ourselves as centered and balanced as possible,” she added.

Magalona admitted that ever since she moved back into her apartment, she hasn’t been practicing yoga and meditation as regularly as she should.

“This is what’s causing me to get triggered. My mind and body have been holding on to a lot of excess energy that needs to be released if I want to keep myself in alignment,” she said.

Nonetheless, Magalona said she’s totally fine with this setback although she admits that “it sucks when this happens because failing makes me feel like I’m a failure. Which I am not.”

“I make mistakes but I am NOT a mistake. I completely understand that I am only human and that I will make mistakes one way or another in this lifetime. I just have to be patient with myself and rest in the knowing that I’m always trying and doing my best. That will always be enough to me because I know that I am enough.”

Over the past year, the actress would chronicle her journey of healing, without categorically saying whether it was from her failed marriage.

Magalona evaded questions about her husband before, reminding the public that actors are human beings who also deserve their privacy especially when it comes to personal matters.

But just last month, Magalona said she is taking every step in her moving on process after confirming her separation with husband Rob Mananquil.

Related video: