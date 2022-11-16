Matteo: Sarah 'went against all odds for me'

Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo. Instagram: @matteog

MANILA — In a rare statement about his marriage with Sarah Geronimo, actor Matteo Guidicelli on Wednesday paid tribute to his wife on television for going “against all odds” for him.

Guidicelli’s mention of Geronimo happened during the noontime program Tropang LOL's relationship segment “HOPE,” where former lovers face each other to assess whether rekindling a romance is possible.

In the show's Wednesday edition, the ex-couple of 10 years, Lionel and Maricar, recalled overcoming many challenges in their relationship, including the disapproval of the man’s family.

Relating to the past situation of the former couple, Guidicelli shared his own experience in love, in the process bringing up the fact that Geronimo hurdled “odds” for their relationship.

“That’s the beauty of love. Sa pag-ibig, mari-realize natin na hindi tayo perfect as an individual. Pero kapag dumating ang tao na talagang swak sa ‘yo — parang puzzle ang pag-ibig, eh — dapat magtulungan kayo para maging buo at maging isa kayo. I really put so much respect on people who (go) against all odds, who are so brave,” he said.

“I’d like to also give it up to my wife, that she went against all odds for me. At the end of the day, love is the decision of two individuals, not about the people in the family or the people around them anymore. It’s about you and your partner,” Guidicelli added.

He then advised them: “Always put God in the middle. Always respect each other. Kung meant to be ‘yan, darating ang panahon na magiging kayo ulit.”

Guidicelli, 32, and Geronimo, 34, tied the knot in February 2020 in a ceremony that was marred with controversy, after reports of the pop star’s family attempting to stop the nuptial.

The incident reportedly estranged Geronimo from her parents, to whom she publicly apologized through an open letter last month.