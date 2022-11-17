Actress Nadine Lustre and Thai actor Gulf Kanawut were spotted at the same fashion event in Sydney, Australia.

A photo of them was posted on social media by Lustre’s makeup artist Jelly Eugenio showing the two stars at the Gucci fashion show.

Just last month, Kanawut was in the Philippines where he held his first fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater, treating fans to his Filipino pop culture immersion.

At that time, Kanawut said he would love to work with Filipino artists to improve his craft.

As for Lustre, she is gearing up for a series events to promote her upcoming movie “Deleter.” The movie will be an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival next month.