Filipino executive steers Disney+ start in PH

MANILA -- A Filipino executive of The Walt Disney Company is proudly leading the expansion of Disney+ into the Philippines and across the region.

Starting Thursday, November 17, the much-anticipated global streaming platform Disney+ will be available in the Philippines, as Filipinos join the more than 235 million subscribers across 154 markets, delivering content to diverse consumers in 38 language.

Jay Trinidad, senior vice president and general manager Direct-To-Consumer at The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, admitted the expansion is undoubtedly a proud moment for him personally.

“I am thrilled that Filipinos will now be able to access the vast and extensive collection of global, regional and Asian language content offered by The Walt Disney Company’s iconic brands,” Trinidad told ABS-CBN News.

“They are Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star 1. I have been drawn to Disney’s heartwarming stories since I was a kid. I watched ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on VHS when I was really young.”

Today, Disney fans can stream thousands of hours of general entertainment content on Disney+ which is opening new and interesting doors of enjoyment for everyone.

“I feel very privileged to be playing a part in bringing joy and happiness to more children, fans and friends in the Philippines, so that everyone will be able to watch our incredible content,” Trinidad said.

The Disney executive shared his excitement and unique perspective on the availability of Disney+ in his home country and the importance of the Philippines to The Walt Disney Company.

“I am so proud to be working for the organization that inspired me with its incredible storytelling since I was young,” said Trinidad, who grew up watching films like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Best,” “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“Today, with my position in the company, I feel so privileged to introduce these stories to the next generation.”

'SWORD IN THE STONE'

Trinidad saw his first Disney film, “The Sword in the Stone,” when he was only five. That subsequently became his favorite Disney film.

“The film is about a poor boy named Arthur, who learns the power of love, kindness, knowledge and bravery with the help of a wizard called Merlin, a very wise character who believes in the philosophy of ‘brain over brawn.’

“Arthur started off with nothing. However, with hard work, great opportunities and a stroke of luck, he was able to pull his sword out of a stone and his life changed for the better.”

The story resonated with Trinidad even as a kid. “It inspired me to take opportunities, overcome challenges and stay hopeful for a better future.”

Trinidad visited Disneyland for the first time when he was still a tyke.

As a teenager, he read Marvel comics with Iron Man and Captain America as his favorite superheroes.

“The sense of hope these stories inspired in me remains with me today,” admitted Trinidad. “I think many Filipino like me are romantics and dreamers. They dream of what they can be.

“Much of our content encourages people to strive and become who they think they can be. I like to believe this is why Filipinos have a strong affinity to The Walt Disney Company’s storytelling. Our stories inspire hope and wonder.

“Many of the stories offered on Disney+ can teach children strong values, like ‘good will win over evil’ and ‘if you try hard, you will make it’.”

ASIAN PROJECTS

Since the launch of Disney+ three years ago, it now has 1,800 films and 32,000 episodes on its global streaming platform that audiences can watch anytime, anywhere – be it on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV.

“Filipinos of all ages, including the young and young at heart, will be able to relive the joy of childhood with new and classic Disney stories,” Trinidad pointed out.

“We have the Academy Award-winning ‘Encanto,’ as well as ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Lion King.’ We also have heartwarming films from Pixar such as ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Soul.’

“In the coming years, we plan to release more Disney+ originals and exclusives, films and series from our six iconic content brands,” Trinidad assured.

“Under the Star brand, we have an exciting slate of APAC [Asia Pacific] originals in various stages of development and production in collaboration with talented filmmakers from across the region.”

Disney+ is committed to providing unparalleled content offering, not overlooking Asian projects.

“With consumers across APAC, including the Philippines, demanding the best of global and Asian language content, our creative ambition is to greenlight 50 APAC originals by 2023,” Trinidad said.

“Through our collaboration with top creative talent, Disney+ will also continue to introduce an exciting slate of global tentpole and APAC original content contributing to the growth of the region’s creative community.”

MUST-WATCH LIST

Among the films and shows that Filipinos can consider adding to their must-see watch list include the Disney+ original, “Disenchanted,” a live-action musical-comedy sequel, “Enchanted.”

It is about the heartwarming story of a lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia, who finally found her Prince Charming in New York City.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Mission,” where the Guardians who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth to look for a perfect present.

“Andor,” a spy thriller from Lucasfilm, presents “Star Wars” from a different perspective. In this gripping series, Cassian Andor embarks on a path destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The National Geographic original series, “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” where the global superstar explores the revolutionary idea of combating aging.

Even the newest season of the Emmy Award-winning reality singing competition, “The Voice,” will also be on the line up.

Interestingly, “Connect,” a Star original coming exclusively to Disney+, will pit a serial killer against a man determined to reclaim what is his. This Korean series is a unique collaboration between Japanese director Miike Takashi and an all-star cast Korean talents.

“Today, I feel proud that my job is to introduce these stories to the next generation, bringing joy and happiness to more children, families and fans in the Philippines and across the region,” Trinidad asserted.

IMPORTANCE OF PH

The Philippines is apparently important to The Walt Disney Company for a number of reasons. “The Disney brand is beloved by many in the Philippines and consumers have a deep connection with our films, characters and brands," he said.

“Also, in 2011, we honored Philippines’ national icon, Lea Salonga, who was named a Disney legend that year for her singing roles as Princess Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’ and Fa Mulan in ‘Mulan.’

“I am so proud to be playing a part in helping Filipinos connect with their favorite Disney characters and enjoy some of the best stories on Disney+.”

For fans tuning in starting November 17, they can look forward to a spectacular concert, “A Night of Wonder with Disney,” that showcases The Walt Disney Company’s creative excellence and celebrate the Filipinos’ passion for music and song.

“The event will highlight some of the movies and shows that Filipinos will now be able to watch on Disney+,” said Trinidad. “It will also give viewers a stunning bird’s eye view of Manila’s iconic landmarks to be transformed into marvelous stages.”

Featured performers include Christian Bautista, Morrisette Amon, Janella Salvador, Stell of SB10, Zach Tabudlo and Zephanie Dimaranan. Hosted by Catriona Gray and Robi Domingo, the show will give fans a night of entertainment.

