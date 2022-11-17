DJ Loonyo is set to hold solo concert in December. Handout

MANILA – More than two years since he became viral on social media, DJ Loonyo, whose real name is Rhemuel Lunio, is about to conquer the big stage too.

DJ Loonyo is gearing up for his upcoming first-ever solo concert on December 8 at the Matrix Creations Events Venue in Quezon City.

Billed as "Loonyoverse: They Made Me Do It," the concert is expected to launch his brand of music with the support of his music group Area 63.

The new group is composed by Mannex Manhattan, Amari, Freshbreed, Yuki Takahashi, Ken San Jose, and their resident music producer, Solomon Stark.

Dance performances will also feature two of the dance community’s awarded groups, RockwellPH and Youngins.

Fans can expect all original music, a 360-degree stage set up, a virtual reality designed venue for a guaranteed audio-visual feast, and dance routines in the show.

Aside from the concert, the "Loonyoverse: They Made Me Do It" is also considered as a movement, where DJ Loonyo is “about to open yet another dimension of himself: being the captain of a synergized ship heading towards a brand new P-Pop universe, the Loonyoverse.”

The alien-inspired theme is simply DJ Loonyo’s expression of communicating his hopes and dreams.

DJ Loonyo found his way into the showbiz industry, thanks to his viral dance cover of “Fight Song,” which was dedicated to the frontliners during the start of the lockdown in the Philippines in 2020.

The viral TikToker also released the single “Teka Muna” before signing a contract with Universal Records as part of its roster in 2021.

