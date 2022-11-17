MANILA - Cinema ’76 Film Society is set to reopen at its new home in Tomas Morato, Quezon City with a lineup of movies from the 10th QCinema International Film Festival.



The cinema will have a soft opening from November 23 to 25, screening some of the titles under the Asian Next Wave Competition, QC Shorts, Asian Shorts, and Rainbow Section.



Among the Asian Next Wave films to be screened in Cinema ’76 is "Autobiography" by first-time Indonesian director Makbul Mubarak.

Short filmmaker Sorayos Prapapan will also make his feature debut with "Arnold is a Model Student," which dwells on its titular math student character amidst the background of student protests and authoritarianism in Thai schools.



Cannes award-winning film “Plan 75” by Chie Hayakawa will also be screened at the cinema ahead of its Philippine theatrical release in December.

Filipina actress Stefanie Arianne, who is one of the lead cast members of the movie, will be at the screening for a Q&A with the audience.



The other movies to be screened include the French LGBT drama “Stranger By The Lake” and QCinema 2018 film “Billie and Emma.”