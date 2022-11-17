After 3 years, OpenAir Cinema One returns

MANILA -- After three years, OpenAir Cinema One is finally back this holiday season with featured films “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” and “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs,” happening on December 3, Saturday, at the Water Garden, Festival Mall in Alabang.

Cinema One has partnered with Festival Mall to stage the outdoor screening event dubbed “OpenAir Cinema One: A Merry Movie Night,” which aims to bring family and friends together for an all-day music and movie festivity. Gates open at 4 p.m.



Feel the family love with Alexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, and Gillian Vicencio’s “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” which looks back on the past life stories of the Salazar siblings. The comedy-drama film serves as a prequel to the 2013 hit movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”



Meanwhile, “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs” offers an interesting take on the story of Snow White. The animated fantasy film features Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin, Gina Gershon, and Patrick Warburton.



KaladKaren will host the event, while Tarsier Records’ artists Jon Guelas, Maki, and Zion Aguirre will serenade the moviegoers with their musical performances.



The bi-annual OpenAir Cinema One event was last held in December 2019. It is one of the cable channel’s efforts to bring a unique movie-going experience to the outdoors for the enjoyment of friends and families.



Cinema One, the home of Filipino blockbuster movies, is available on Cignal ch. 45, SKYcable ch. 56, and other local cable service providers.