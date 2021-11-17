This year the festival will feature six classic silent films from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom, and nine short films especially produced by the FDCP. Handout

The International Silent Film Festival Manila is returning for its 15th edition, featuring six classic silent films and nine short films produced by the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

The International Silent Film Festival Manila 2021 will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

The film fest will present silent movies from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom. The Filipino short films, on the other hand, will highlight original musical scores from local bands and musicians.

The festival will kick off on November 24, in an opening ceremony at the Metropolitan Theater of Manila, which was built during the Philippines' “Silent era.”

The ceremony will be hosted by the Japan Foundation and will be followed by the screening “雄呂血 Orochi” (Serpent), a 1925 action film by Futagawa Buntarō that will be live-scored by Munimuni band.

Aside from the opening day, the screenings and international round table webinars will be entirely accessible online from Nov. 25 to the last day of the festival.

NOVEMBER 25

The Instituto Cervantes will screen “Carceleras (José Buchs, 1922)” on November 25, 3 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 5 p.m. that explores the theme “How To Watch A Silent Movie,” featuring speakers presented by Spain, Italy, and Japan.

The Philippine-Italian Association will cap the day with a screening at 7 p.m. of the silent film “Pinocchio (1911)” directed by Giulio Antamoro.

NOVEMBER 26

The British Council in the Philippines will screen “Dr. Wise on Influenza” (1919) commissioned by the Ministry of Health at 3 p.m. on November 26.

The panel discussion at 5 p.m. will talk about the Restoration and Reinventions in Film Archives presented by speakers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Philippines.

Goethe-Institut Philippinen concludes the second day with the screening of “Das Wachsfigurenkabinett / The Waxworks (1924)” directed by Paul Leni and Leo Birinski.

NOVEMBER 27

The Embassy of France will start the third day with the screening of “The Foreman” at 3 p.m. before the discussion on the History of Silent Films in the Philippines presented by speakers from the country at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., The Japan Foundation, Manila closes the third day with the screening of “雄呂血 Orochi” (Serpent) (1925) directed by Futagawa Buntarō.

NOVEMBER 28-30

All films will also be available on-demand on the FDCP channel.

DECEMBER 1-3

The last days of the festival are dedicated to the screening of the nine short films produced with the first edition of FDCP’s Mit Out Sound International Silent Film Competition.

Here is the list of the short silent films:

"Ang Tatlong Hambog" by Sari Katharyn

"Ing Tianak" by EJ Gagui and Marienel Calma

"Alingasngas Ng Mga Kuliglig" by Vahn Leinard C. Pascual

"Ang Pagsuyo sa Paru-Paro ng Gabi" by Racquel De Guzman Morilla

"Dikit" by Gabriela Serrano

"Ha-Ha-Hambog" by Kate Torralba and Jopie Sanchez

"I Need More Than Tofu and Other Vegetables" by Hector Barretto Calma

"Putol" (The Cut) by Nikolas Red

"Ang Pagdadalaga Ng Dalagang Bukid" by Jose Carlos Soliongco

The festival will officially end with a closing night of the ISSFM 2021, and the awarding ceremony for the best productions of Mit Out Sound.