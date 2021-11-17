MANILA -- The music video for The CompanY's feel-good track "Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita" is now now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The song, which was released last month, was composed by Moy Ortiz and Edith M. Gallardo and arranged by Gino Cruz and Moy Ortiz. Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo produced the track.

It is the group follow-up to "Sumakabilang Puso," which was released in November last year.

The CompanY is composed of Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado, and OJ Mariano.

