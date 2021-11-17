Watch more on iWantTFC

The latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is bringing in the bad guys. All of 'em.

The third in the Homecoming trilogy sees Spider-Man dealing with the fallout of his last adventure after Quentin Beck a.k.a. Mysterio reveals his secret identity to the whole world. Peter Parker asks Doctor Stephen Strange to cast a spell that would make people forget his secret identity.

What happens next is typical Parker luck: the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe including Electro, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, Doctor Octopus and more.

Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is directed by Jon Watts. The cast also includes Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Alfred Molina.