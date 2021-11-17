Netflix has unveiled the official trailer of “Don’t Look Up” featuring a star-studded cast.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, the movie follows Kate Dibiasky and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, respectively played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, as they make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system that is on a direct collision course with the Earth. However, no one really seems to care.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

With just six months left before the comet makes impact, Kate and Randall will do everything in their power to get the world to look up.

In a blog post of a Q&A with the director and its lead cast, Lawrence said what drew her to the project was the opportunity to work with McKay.

“I’m a huge fan. When I read the script, I thought it was genius. It may be the funniest script I’ve ever read, and I thought it was such a poignant way to get such an important point across, that people don’t need to be fighting each other over science. We need to be fighting this collective war to save humanity together,” she said.

DiCaprio, for his part, also noted McKay’s “ability to combine comedy with incredibly pertinent issues.”

“Especially with this film having the undertone of the climate crisis, so it was a unique opportunity to work with somebody that really allowed all of us as actors to collaborate and improvise. Adam is somebody that values everyone’s opinion and allows you as an actor to take a scene in any direction that you see fit,” he said.

The film also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

The movie is coming to Netflix on December 24.