Singer Kiana Valenciano has always wanted to move to another country and starting a new and independent life.

Speaking with Push, the daughter of OPM veteran Gary Valenciano said she somehow achieved this dream when she left the Philippines for the United States a few months ago.

"For me, I think, growing up in Manila, I lived a very sheltered life siyempre with my parents and my brothers, ako 'yung bunso. So medyo sinusunod ko lang 'yung rules, I was just following everyone's footsteps,” she said.

"So for me to leave the country was parang nagi-start ako from scratch. And I was able to make decisions for myself — until now I'm still doing that,” she added.

While still currently building a new life, Valenciano said she feels blessed that her parents, as well as her brothers Gab and Paolo are all really supportive.

"I think 'yung parents ko, medyo alam na nila na mangyayari 'yun. Kasi from a very young age pa lang, I wanted to experience life abroad. So college pa lang, 'yung dream ko was to go to New York and study there,” she said.

“Pero alam mo naman, medyo strict and with all of the decisions that I've been making at the time, medyo hindi talaga siya pasok. So when I decided and I told them na I really want to live in California for now... At least, you know, foreseeable future, I want to try to see where my ambition can take me."

Sharing that her parents were initially shocked when she told them about her plans, Valenciano was relieved that their reaction was “very short-lived.”

“’Yung sinabi sa akin ng dad ko was, 'I want you to go so that you'd have no regrets. Do what you have to do. If you want to come home, we're always just going to be here. But just go and live your life.' And 'yun 'yung push na hinintay ko, I think,” she said.

“Even for me, nakakatakot naman kasi talaga to start from scratch 'di ba? But hearing that from my dad, that was the push that I needed for sure," she added.

Just recently, it was announced that Valenciano will perform at next year's SXSW (South by Southwest) Music Festival.

As stated in its official website, the SXSW Music Festival “brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to make connections, elevate their careers, and celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent.”

It will be held from March 14 to March 20 in Austin, Texas.