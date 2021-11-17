MANILA – Ivana Alawi surprised her mom with P1,000,000 just in time for the latter’s birthday.

In her most recent vlog, Alawi said she wanted to make it up to her mother because she was unable to join them during her birthday celebration because she wasn’t feeling well.

"Nung birthday niya, kumain sila sa labas, hindi ako nakasama kasi hindi ako makatayo. I felt so bad. I wanted to make it up to her so dinala ko siya rito sa vineyard,” she said.

“Hindi pa niya alam kung ano 'yung gagawin naming surprise. Nagpa-set-up ako ng balloons ng konti para ma-feel niya, kasi wala talaga akong ginawa sa birthday niya,” she added.

For the surprise, she wrote 10 checks worth P100,000 each, which her mom should look for at the vineyard.

Explaining why she decided to give her money, Alawi said: “Ayaw niya ng gamit kasi. Gusto niya bumili ng pagkain para sa ibang tao.”

In addition to Alawi’s surprise, her two siblings also gave their mom P100,000 cash gift each.

