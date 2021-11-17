'Clifford' gives New Yorkers that feel-good boost with downtown premiere

Watch more on iWantTFC

When Hollywood celebrities are back on the red carpet, you know the movie industry is one step closer to the most awaited post-pandemic normalcy.

"I'm really glad that we're starting to have a sense of normalcy. I hope that we can even go further," actor Ty Jones said. Jones plays Police Chief Wilkins in 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' whose stars confidently walked the red carpet at its New York premiere.

According to Anne del Castillo, the Fil-Am commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and entertainment, 'Clifford' was one of the first movies shot in New York City under her watch as commissioner. "This was actually shot in 2019 and it was a very exciting shoot. Everyone wanted to see the Big Red Dog running through New York City and we're really pleased that they really stay true to New York City," Del Castillo said.

Clifford is a story about a middle schooler named Emily Elizabeth, played by Darby Camp, who adopted a cute little red puppy, only to wake up to a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. Camp asserts Clifford is the feel-good movie that everyone should watch after more than a year of pandemic blues.

"Clifford teaches Emily to love big and I think that's really an important message for everyone to see and there were so many relationships, loyalty, friendship, and comedy as well in this movie," Camp noted.

Stand-up comedian and 'Travels with My Father' star Jack Whitehall plays Emily's fun but impulsive Uncle Casey in Clifford. He describes the film as a 'perfect kind of holiday treat to entice families back to the cinema.'

"It's got a lot of laughs, big fun set pieces as well as great heart, and this beautiful central message about inclusivity and accepting people that are different," Whitehall added.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is now screening in theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus.