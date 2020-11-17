WATCH: New ‘Dynamite’ video features BTS with fellow Big Hit artists

Photos taken from the official social media pages of GFriend, BTS, and Nu’est

Big Hit Entertainment, the label behind BTS, released on Tuesday a new video for the K-pop sensation’s hit single “Dynamite,” which features other acts from the entertainment company and its subsidiaries.

The new video features the seven members of BTS and other artists from Big Hit Labels lip-syncing to “Dynamite.” Among those that took part in the collaboration were groups Tomorrow X Together, GFriend, and Nu’est, and soloists Lee Hyun and Nana.

Members of Enhyphen, Big Hit’s new male act scheduled to debut on November 30, were also featured in the video.

Big Hit acquired Source Music, which manages GFriend, in 2019 and became a majority shareholder of Pledis Entertainment (home to Nu’est, Seventeen, and Nana) earlier this year.

Noticeably absent from the video was boy group Seventeen.

Big Hit Labels is set to hold a New Year’s Eve concert, with Seventeen skipping the event as the 13-member group had reportedly committed to another activity and could not adjust their schedule.

BTS cemented their prominence in the world’s biggest music market this year after “Dynamite” – released in late August – debuted at number one in the Billboard Hot 100.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the "Korean Wave" that has swept Asia and beyond over the last two decades.

