Star Music releases music video of Elisse Joson's 'Halika Na'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of Elisse Joson's latest single "Halika Na."

According to a statement, “Halika Na" delves into a dark kind of unrequited love story of a woman who intentionally attracts a man to be with her because she believes he is unhappy in his current relationship.



The newest track is the actress-singer’s first solo single under the ABS-CBN music label Star Pop.

It was released last August on various digital streaming platforms.

“Halika Na” was written by Fia Castro and Mary Grace Negapatan, arranged, mixed and mastered by Michael "Cursebox" Negapatan, and produced by Star POP head Rox Santos.

Joson previously released an album under Star POP with her former on-and-off screen partner McCoy de Leon in 2017. It featured covers of “Opposites Attract,” “Chinito,” “Para Lang Sa’yo,” “Yakap,” and “If We Fall In Love.”

In 2019, McLisse also released a cover of Moira Dela Torre’s “Tagu-taguan” for their romantic-comedy film “Sakaling Maging Tayo.”

Joson rose to fame when she joined “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7” in 2016. Afterwards, she went on to have roles in Kapamilya teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “The Good Son,” “Ngayon at Kailanman,” and more recently, “Sandugo.” She also played one of the leads in iWant’s “Ampalaya Chronicles.”



