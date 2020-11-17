LOOK: Kathryn, Daniel repack relief goods for typhoon victims

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have joined relief efforts to help survivors of typhoon Ulysses as seen in photos uploaded on social media showing them repacking relief goods.

The two were joined by their respective families.

Padilla's mother, actress-host Karla Estrada, also shared photos taken after they repacked the relief goods, which they will send to typhoon victims.

"First batch is off to our kapamilya na sabik na kaming marating! Salamat sa buong pamilya ko na naki impake at sa mga tagahanga na pamilya na rin namin! Solid 'to! LETS GOO!!! Tulong tulong para sa pagsulong," Estrada wrote.



"Unang misyon, ACCOMPLISHED," Estrada said in another post.

Last week, fans of Bernardo and Padilla also called for cash and in-kind donations for typhoon victims.

Bernardo and Padilla are stars of Star Cinema's digital movie series "The House Arrest of Us."

