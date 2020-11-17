KC Concepcion goes to Tuguegarao to distribute relief goods to typhoon victims

MANILA -- After selling pieces from jewelry collection, actress KC Concepcion personally went to Tuguegarao in Cagayan to distribute relief goods for the victims of typhoon Ulysses.

On Instagram, the actress posted photos and clips of the relief effort.

In her most recent post, Concepcion posted a photo of the typhoon victims who were all smiling despite what happened.

"Di ko mawari

Kung san nanggagaling

Ang mga ngiti

Ang tamis ng pagbati

Humiyaw pa sa tuwa

Kumakaway pa ng walang sawa

Sa kabila ng naging sakuna

Nagawa pang kumanta

Nagawa pang magpakasaya...

O bansa ko... Mga Pilipino talaga," Concepcion wrote in the caption.

Concepcion also thanked those who purchased her jewelry, as well as those who made their relief mission trip in Cagayan possible.

"Thank you so much Gov. Chavit (Singson) achi Pinky (Tobiano) and to the LGUs out in Cagayan for helping us distribute 10,000 relief packs. We brought three planes with the cargo so masaya naman kami na at least nakita kami ng tao roon at nakapagbigay kami ng ligaya kahit konti. Tuloy-tuloy lang po dapat ang ayuda," Concepcion shared.



Last Sunday, Concepcion took to social media to announce that she is selling some pieces from her jewelry collection to help raise funds for those affected by the historic deadly flooding in northern Philippines.

The actress shared that she will be putting out for serious buyers some ready-made, handcrafted Avec Moi jewelry pieces which she herself designed. She said these pieces usually takes four weeks made-to-order.

Aside from Concepcion, actress Ruffa Gutierrez also joined the relief operations in Tuguegarao with daughters Lorin and Venice.

"5 days after Typhoon Ulysses ravaged the country affecting millions of families, some areas are still submerged under water. I pray that in the midst of sorrow, we all heal as a nation, do the best we can to help our communities so that they can rebuild their lives. We are with you during these difficult times," Gutierrez wrote in the caption.

