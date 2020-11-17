Jona thanks fans for birthday greetings, asks for prayers, donations for typhoon victims

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Jona Viray, who celebrated her 31st birthday last Sunday, November 15, asked her fans to help the victims of the recent typhoons.

Posting snaps from her birthday celebration, Jona appealed for prayers and donations for typhoon Ulysses victims.

"Would just like to THANK everyone who took time to send their greetings, warmest love and well wishes on my birthday yesterday, especially to my Team Jona... for their unparalled efforts yesterday to make me feel happy and special! God has truly blessed me by having you in my life," she wrote in the caption.

"Allow me also take this opportunity to remind and encourage everyone if you still haven't, to please, please help the typhoon victims, including the poor animals, in different parts of Luzon by donating whatever you can or have thru these organizations/foundations," she added.

"God bless your hearts, God bless our country!"

Last Sunday, Jona celebrated her birthday on “ASAP Natin ‘To” as she performed “Till the End of Time” from her eponymous 2017 album.

After her number, Jona expressed her gratitude for all her blessings as the turns a year older.

“Nandito po tayo, healthy and alive. That’s the biggest blessing na natanggip natin ngayon, na nandito tayo, we have jobs, nag-pe-perform tayo,” she said.

For her birthday wish, Jona answered: “Sobrang simple man siya, I think this is the most important na wish ko for my birthday: sana matapos na itong pinagdadaanan natin, sana matapos na itong COVID nang makabalik na tayo sa normal nating pamumuhay.”

“And I wish for everyone to be always safe and healthy. Iyon lang ‘yung wish ko.”

